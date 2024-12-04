F.N.B. files $35M mixed securities shelf

17:18 EST F.N.B. (FNB) files $35M mixed securities shelf

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FNB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.