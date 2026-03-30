FNB Expands Financing Capabilities via Municipal Bond Underwriting

F.N.B. Corporation FNB is advancing its Capital Markets platform by introducing municipal bond underwriting, marking a strategic step in broadening its public finance offerings. The move is expected to enhance the bank’s ability to support municipalities and related entities with tailored capital solutions, reinforcing its position as a full-service commercial banking partner.



By integrating tax-exempt financing into its portfolio, FNB will be better equipped to address the evolving funding needs of public sector clients.



The addition aligns with the bank’s long-term strategy of expanding capabilities while deepening relationships across its footprint. Notably, in the second quarter of 2025, FNB had acquired Raptor, which was expected to strengthen its capital markets capabilities.

F.N.B. Corp Delivers End-to-End Financing Solutions

Under the new offering, FNB will assist clients throughout the entire securities issuance lifecycle, from structuring deals to engaging investors and executing underwriting.



Municipal bonds provide issuers with an efficient way to fund large-scale initiatives such as infrastructure development or equipment investments, often at lower borrowing costs over extended time horizons.



At the same time, these instruments remain attractive to investors due to their federally tax-exempt interest income and predictable repayment structures. This dual advantage strengthens the appeal of municipal financing within FNB’s broader client base.

FNB is Leveraging Expertise and Market Intelligence

The service will be delivered through FNB America Securities LLC, which specializes in crafting customized financing strategies for entities, including local governments, school districts and nonprofit organizations.



By utilizing advanced analytics and real-time market data, the team evaluates interest rate trends, comparable transactions and supply-demand dynamics to ensure competitive deal execution.



FNB’s chairman and CEO, Vincent J. Delie Jr., emphasized that the initiative underscores the bank’s commitment to serving a broad and growing client base seeking public financing solutions.

FNB’s Revenue Growth Efforts

F.N.B. Corp has remained focused on its revenue growth strategy. The company’s total revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% over the last six years (2019-2025).



In September 2025, it announced a de novo branch expansion in high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, with plans to open 30 branches by 2030. This, along with its robust loan and deposit pipeline, strategic initiatives to strengthen non-interest income, efforts to enhance the product suite (introduced Payment Switch in December 2025), leverage artificial intelligence, sustain client acquisition and expand service, will likely continue to drive top-line growth.

FNB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, FNB shares have gained 20.3%, outperforming the industry’s 3.5% growth.



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Currently, F.N.B. Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenue Growth Initiatives by FNB’s peers

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG is currently driving revenue growth through a mix of fee-income expansion, private banking scale-up, and balance sheet optimization. The bank has been aggressively building its high-margin private banking arm — boosting assets and deposits to generate more stable, fee-based income — while also expanding wealth management and capital markets activities to diversify beyond traditional lending.



At the same time, CFG’s “Reimagine the Bank” initiative is leveraging technology and AI to enhance customer experience and cross-selling, supporting revenue uplift alongside efficiency gains.



Likewise, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN has been pursuing revenue growth through a combination of organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and fee-income diversification. The bank is driving strong loan and deposit growth while deepening primary banking relationships to boost net interest income.



At the same time, HBAN is scaling fee-based businesses — including capital markets and advisory services — targeting double-digit fee revenue growth. A key pillar is HBAN’s acquisitions of Cadence Bank and Veritex, which are expected to generate significant revenue synergies and expand its footprint into high-growth southern markets.

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Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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