FNB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.29, changing hands as low as $12.19 per share. FNB Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNB's low point in its 52 week range is $10.505 per share, with $14.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.23.

