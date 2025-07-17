F.N.B. Corporation Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $130.7 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $123.0 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

F.N.B. Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.7 Mln. vs. $123.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.34 last year.

