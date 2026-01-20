F.N.B. Corporation Reports Climb In Q4 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $168.69 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $109.86 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.7% to $457.78 million from $373.14 million last year.

F.N.B. Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.69 Mln. vs. $109.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $457.78 Mln vs. $373.14 Mln last year.

