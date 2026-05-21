F.N.B. Corp Gains 26.9% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation FNB have gained 26.9% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 8.5% growth. In the same time frame, the S&P 500 Index has rallied 30.3%.



If we compare the company’s price performance with its close peers like Associated Banc-Corp ASB and Commerce Bancshares, Inc. CBSH, it appears that the FNB stock has outperformed both. In the past year, ASB shares have rallied 21.2%, while the CBSH stock has declined 17.2%.

1-Year Price Performance



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Does the FNB stock have more upside left despite recent strength in price? Let us find out by looking at its fundamentals and growth prospects.

Key Positives of F.N.B. Corp

Revenue Strength: The company’s total revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the last six years (2019-2025), supported by robust loan growth (seeing a CAGR of 6.5% over the five years ended 2025). Both revenues and net loans increased in the first quarter of 2026 as well.

Revenue Trend



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In September 2025, F.N.B. Corp announced a de novo branch expansion in high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, with plans to open 30 branches by 2030. Supported by the company’s solid loan and deposit pipeline, its initiatives to strengthen non-interest income, along with efforts to enhance product suite, leverage artificial intelligence, sustain client acquisition and expand service, top-line growth is expected to continue in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNB’s 2026 and 2027 revenues are pegged at $1.90 billion and $2.04 billion, respectively, which indicate year-over-year growth rates of 7.4% and 7.6%.

Revenue Estimates



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Expanding Net Interest Margin (NIM): The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 75 basis points in 2025. Despite this, in 2025, the company’s net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.19% from 3.09% in 2024. The upward trend continued in the first quarter of 2026.



Now, supported by stabilizing funding/deposit costs, F.N.B. Corp’s NIM is expected to continue to improve. The company’s balance sheet repositioning action taken in 2024 and the rolling off of swaps will further support growth.



Solid Inorganic Expansion Initiatives: Since 2005, FNB has successfully integrated many buyouts. Also, it has acquired several branches from other banks.



In the second quarter of 2025, the company acquired Raptor to strengthen its capital markets capabilities (in March 2026, it expanded its public finance offerings with municipal bond underwriting). In 2022, F.N.B. Corp completed the acquisition of UB Bancorp (expanding its presence in North Carolina) and Howard Bancorp. These, along with prior deals, are expected to be accretive to the company’s earnings.



Robust Digitization Efforts: F.N.B. Corp is accelerating its digital transformation by adding business loan products to its eStore Common application, expanding a platform that already enables customers to apply for more than 50 consumer and business banking products in one place. This initiative is expected to support the company’s long-term “Clicks-to-Bricks” strategy, launched in 2016 by CEO Vincent J. Delie Jr., which blends digital capabilities with branch network to create a seamless experience across mobile, online and in-branch channels.



By integrating business lending into its digital ecosystem, the bank aims to deepen relationships with small business clients, improve onboarding efficiency and increase cross-selling opportunities. The bank is also using artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to simplify applications, reduce manual work and speed decision-making, resulting in faster service and greater convenience for customers. Overall, F.N.B. Corp’s digital investments are strengthening engagement, expanding access and supporting long-term growth.



Solid Balance Sheet & Capital Position: FNB has a decent liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, it had total debt worth $4.2 billion (comprising 52% of short-term borrowings), and cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 billion.



Moreover, supported by a robust balance sheet position and earnings strength, the company’s capital distributions seem sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value.



In April 2026, the company hiked its quarterly dividend 8.3% to 13 cents per share. It also has a share repurchase program in place. In April 2026, the company authorized a $250-million share repurchase program, adding to the remaining $50 million from the previous share repurchase program authorized in April 2022.

F.N.B. Corp’s Near-Term Headwinds

Weak Asset Quality: The company’s asset quality has been deteriorating over the past few years. While provision for credit losses declined in 2021, the metric saw a CAGR of 11.6% over the six years ended 2025. Net charge-offs (NCOs) witnessed a CAGR of 16.4% over the same time frame. Both provisions and NCOs increased in the first quarter of 2026 as well.



The company’s asset quality is expected to remain under pressure in the near term amid the tough macroeconomic backdrop. We expect provisions to witness a CAGR of 7.3% by 2028. NCOs are expected to see a CAGR of 8% by 2028.



Elevated Expense Levels: F.N.B. Corp’s expenses have been elevated over the past several years. Total non-interest expenses witnessed a six-year (ended 2025) CAGR of 6.4%, with the uptrend continuing in first-quarter 2026. The increase was mainly due to higher salaries and benefits costs, as well as strategic acquisitions.

Expense Trend



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Overall costs are expected to remain elevated as the company continues to invest in franchises, digitize operations and grow through acquisitions. We project non-interest expenses (GAAP) to rise 1.2%, 2.4% and 1.1% in 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Analyst Sentiments for FNB

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F.N.B. Corp’s 2026 earnings of $1.73 per share has been revised marginally upward. Its 2027 earnings estimate of $1.96 has been unchanged. The estimated figures indicate year-over-year growth rates of 8.8% and 13.5% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Earnings Estimate Revision Trend



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Should You Invest in F.N.B. Corp Stock Now?

Opportunistic acquisitions, de novo branch expansion in high-growth markets and a solid loan balance are expected to continue to drive the company’s top-line growth. The digitization of banking operations aligns with its long-term growth plan. Supported by a solid liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital distributions.



In terms of its valuation, the FNB stock is currently trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.63X, below the industry average of 11.49. This shows that FNB is currently undervalued than its peers.

P/E TTM



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Despite a favorable valuation, it does not seem a wise idea to invest in the FNB stock immediately. Because of persistently increasing expenses and a weak asset quality, the company’s profitability will likely be hampered to an extent in the near term. Moreover, analysts are not very optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential.



Nevertheless, those who already own the FNB stock should hold on to it for long-term gains. Currently, FNB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.