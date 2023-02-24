Fnac Darty CEO says: confident can play active role in sector consolidation

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - France's Fnac Darty FNAC.PA expects the consolidation of the retail sector to continue in coming years and is well placed to play an active role in that consolidation, its chief executive said on Friday.

Regarding speculation that Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky could buy the 24% stake in Fnac Darty held by top shareholder Ceconomy CECG.DE, CEO Enrique Martinez told investors: "Obviously we do not confirm these elements."

A Ceconomy spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday there were no talks with the Czech investor, who has been expanding his portfolio in recent years, while a Kretinsky spokesman declined to comment.

