Fnac Darty and Ruby Secure Major Stake in Unieuro

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty and Ruby Equity Investment have successfully acquired 71.5% of Unieuro’s share capital, surpassing the required threshold for their public tender offer. This acquisition marks the beginning of a promising industrial partnership, with an additional tender period planned for early November to allow more shareholders to participate. The transaction is expected to bring added value to all stakeholders involved.

