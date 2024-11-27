News & Insights

Fnac Darty and RUBY Expand Unieuro Stake

November 27, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty and RUBY Equity Investment have announced the purchase of an additional 105,145 shares of Unieuro S.p.A. at an average price of €11.66 per share, consolidating their ownership to approximately 92.05% of the company’s share capital. This acquisition is part of a larger voluntary public purchase and exchange offer involving all Unieuro shares not already held by the offerors.

