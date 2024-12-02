News & Insights

Fnac Darty and Ruby Expand Stake in Unieuro

December 02, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty SA and RUBY Equity Investment have acquired additional shares of Unieuro S.p.A., bringing their combined ownership to approximately 92.20% of the company’s share capital. The purchase was executed across multiple trading platforms at a weighted average price of €11.66 per share. This move is part of their ongoing voluntary public offer to purchase and exchange all remaining shares of Unieuro.

