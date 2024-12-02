Fnac Darty and Ruby Expand Stake in Unieuro

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fnac Darty SA and RUBY Equity Investment have acquired additional shares of Unieuro S.p.A., bringing their combined ownership to approximately 92.20% of the company’s share capital. The purchase was executed across multiple trading platforms at a weighted average price of €11.66 per share. This move is part of their ongoing voluntary public offer to purchase and exchange all remaining shares of Unieuro.
For further insights into IT:UNIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- NPR: Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) Downfall was “Financial Engineering.”
- Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods Ramps Up “Minimarket” Concept
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Fights to Win Back Customers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.