Fnac Darty and RUBY Boost Stake in Unieuro

Fnac Darty and RUBY Equity Investment have successfully increased their stake in Unieuro S.p.A. to 91.15% following a public tender offer. This strategic move, governed by an investment and shareholders’ agreement, aims to consolidate control over Unieuro through a French holding company. Key aspects of the transaction include setting up governance and transfer rules for the acquired shares.

