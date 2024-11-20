News & Insights

Fnac Darty and RUBY Boost Stake in Unieuro

November 20, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty and RUBY Equity Investment have successfully increased their stake in Unieuro S.p.A. to 91.15% following a public tender offer. This strategic move, governed by an investment and shareholders’ agreement, aims to consolidate control over Unieuro through a French holding company. Key aspects of the transaction include setting up governance and transfer rules for the acquired shares.

