Fnac Darty and Ruby Acquire Majority Stake in Unieuro

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty and Ruby Equity Investment have successfully acquired 91.1% of Unieuro’s share capital, paving the way for its delisting from Euronext Milan. This strategic move is expected to strengthen their position in the specialized retail market in Europe, with the integration process anticipated to generate value for shareholders and customers alike.

For further insights into IT:UNIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.