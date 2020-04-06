FN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.54, changing hands as high as $57.11 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $42.33 per share, with $71.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.19.

