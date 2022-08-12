FN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.47, changing hands as high as $100.80 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $74.57 per share, with $126.2799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.51.

