FN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.96, changing hands as low as $62.86 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading off about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $44 per share, with $76.852 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.77.

