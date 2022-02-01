FN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.59, changing hands as low as $101.30 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading down about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $77.30 per share, with $126.2799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.31.

