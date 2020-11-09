FMX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: FMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.95, changing hands as high as $66.20 per share. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading up about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMX's low point in its 52 week range is $52.91 per share, with $98.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.87.

