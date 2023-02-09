Fmr Updates Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.91MM shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL). This represents 13.858% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 15.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.91% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is $53.35. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 153.91% from its latest reported closing price of $21.01.

The projected annual revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.23%, an increase of 46.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 65,569K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 9,200K shares representing 16.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,223K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,122K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing an increase of 55.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 74.44% over the last quarter.

Tybourne Capital Management holds 2,302K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,218K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares, representing a decrease of 93.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 77.02% over the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.