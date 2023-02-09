Fmr Updates Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.69MM shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.91MM shares and 7.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.02% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is $51.68. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.02% from its latest reported closing price of $38.85.

The projected annual revenue for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is $10MM, a decrease of 26.32%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XENE is 0.46%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 66,778K shares. The put/call ratio of XENE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,900K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,504K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 13.79% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,917K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,811K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing an increase of 29.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 78.52% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,663K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 34.97% over the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The Company is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.