Fmr Updates Holdings in Vistra Energy (VST)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.16MM shares of Vistra Energy Corp. (VST). This represents 5.568% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 26.01MM shares and 5.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.31% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vistra Energy is $31.85. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.31% from its latest reported closing price of $22.86.

The projected annual revenue for Vistra Energy is $15,971MM, an increase of 21.24%. The projected annual EPS is $3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra Energy. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VST is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 405,145K shares. The put/call ratio of VST is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 25,400K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 14,771K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 22.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,377K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,711K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 10,609K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 61.20% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,579K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,940K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Declares $0.19 Dividend

On October 31, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.77 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $22.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Vistra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vistra Energy Corporation is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive residential electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world.

