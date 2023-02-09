Fmr Updates Holdings in Saga Communications (SGA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA). This represents 10.093% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.58MM shares and 11.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saga Communications. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGA is 0.33%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 3,946K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Towerview holds 1,161K shares representing 19.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 516K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 474K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGA by 7.77% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 362K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGA by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 209K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGA by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Saga Communications Declares $0.20 Dividend

On June 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022 received the payment on July 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $24.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.83%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 12.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.38 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Saga Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 35 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals.

