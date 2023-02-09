Fmr Updates Holdings in Range Resources (RRC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.63MM shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC). This represents 11.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 26.95MM shares and 10.37% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.59% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is $36.01. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 52.59% from its latest reported closing price of $23.60.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is $3,808MM, an increase of 1.12%. The projected annual EPS is $5.15, an increase of 0.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.32%, a decrease of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.90% to 235,790K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,480K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 5.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,241K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,433K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 0.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,341K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,468K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 6,190K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,327K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Range Resources Declares $0.08 Dividend

On December 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $23.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Range Resources Background Information

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

