Fmr Updates Holdings in Rallybio Holdings (RLYB)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.25MM shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 8.564% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 4, 2021 they reported 2.89MM shares and 9.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 268.53% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rallybio Holdings is $25.91. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 268.53% from its latest reported closing price of $7.03.

The projected annual revenue for Rallybio Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLYB is 0.51%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 30,405K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 4,195K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 3,731K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 3,302K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing an increase of 30.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,028K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,271K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rallybio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.