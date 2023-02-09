Fmr Updates Holdings in Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie (RNA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.93MM shares of Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie (RNA). This represents 7.412% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.78MM shares and 8.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.11% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie is $44.15. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 79.11% from its latest reported closing price of $24.65.

The projected annual revenue for Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie is $8MM, a decrease of 3.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNA is 0.17%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 57,157K shares. The put/call ratio of RNA is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,171K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,169K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,883K shares, representing a decrease of 52.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,788K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares, representing an increase of 40.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 77.52% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,085K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 13.05% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,899K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 0.96% over the last quarter.

