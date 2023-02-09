Fmr Updates Holdings in Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.68MM shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS). This represents 13.357% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.50MM shares and 14.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.59% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keros Therapeutics is $98.60. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 82.59% from its latest reported closing price of $54.00.

The projected annual revenue for Keros Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keros Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KROS is 0.13%, an increase of 35.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 19,550K shares. The put/call ratio of KROS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,679K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 1,209K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 42.65% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 846K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 62.95% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 690K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 62.38% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 626K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 21.37% over the last quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Background Information



Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros' third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

