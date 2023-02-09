Fmr Updates Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.03MM shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI). This represents 12.701% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.96MM shares and 13.46% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.37% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is $70.30. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 45.37% from its latest reported closing price of $48.36.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is $447MM, an increase of 137.43%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 94,312K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,243K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,159K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,329K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 17.73% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,056K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,536K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

