Fmr Updates Holdings in First of Long Island (FLIC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.04MM shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC). This represents 8.989% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 8.79% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.11% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for First of Long Island is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from its latest reported closing price of $17.57.

The projected annual revenue for First of Long Island is $132MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual EPS is $1.99, a decrease of 2.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in First of Long Island. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLIC is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.16% to 15,228K shares. The put/call ratio of FLIC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,369K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares, representing a decrease of 32.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 81.96% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,256K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 0.33% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 850K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing a decrease of 44.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 33.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 657K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 583K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 6.03% over the last quarter.

First of Long Island Declares $0.21 Dividend

On September 30, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022 received the payment on October 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $17.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 5.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

First Of Long Island Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

