Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.44% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digi International is $48.79. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.44% from its latest reported closing price of $34.74.

The projected annual revenue for Digi International is $436MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.90, an increase of 180.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digi International. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGII is 0.24%, an increase of 19.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 39,883K shares. The put/call ratio of DGII is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,573K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 51.20% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 1,614K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 37.31% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 1,574K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing a decrease of 23.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,471K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 49.25% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,213K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 70.12% over the last quarter.

Digi International Background Information

Digi International is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. Digi helps its customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped its customers connect over 100 million things and growing.

