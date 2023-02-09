Fmr Updates Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.81MM shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG). This represents 6.772% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.22MM shares and 4.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.85% and an increase in total ownership of 2.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.10% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSphere Investment Group is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.10% from its latest reported closing price of $25.81.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSphere Investment Group is $373MM, a decrease of 17.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.51, a decrease of 32.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSphere Investment Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSIG is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 47,923K shares. The put/call ratio of BSIG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paulson & holds 8,950K shares representing 21.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,370K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 11.79% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,000K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,881K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,343K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 13.28% over the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.