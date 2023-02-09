Fmr Updates Holdings in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.03MM shares of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A). This represents 5.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.03MM shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.61% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hathaway is $531,709.68. The forecasts range from a low of $505,000.00 to a high of $569,696.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from its latest reported closing price of $467,999.00.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hathaway is $343,718MM, an increase of 16.23%. The projected annual EPS is $22,845.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hathaway. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRK.A is 1.54%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 380.28% to 786K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 595K shares representing 40.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.A by 549.10% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 36K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 19K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 19K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.A by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Black Swift Group holds 11K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Berkshire Hathaway Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

