Fmr Updates Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy (AE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.20MM shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.22MM shares and 5.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.34% and an increase in total ownership of 3.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adams Resources & Energy is $54.82. The forecasts range from a low of $53.02 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of $58.56.

The projected annual revenue for Adams Resources & Energy is $3,326MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual EPS is $4.58, an increase of 47.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adams Resources & Energy. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AE is 0.08%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 1,759K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 224K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 1.78% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 160K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 8.72% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 136K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 0.77% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 110K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 107K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy Declares $0.24 Dividend

On November 10, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $58.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 5.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Adams Resources & Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

