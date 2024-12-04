News & Insights

FMR Resources Unveils Promising Copper Targets

December 04, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.

FMR Resources Limited has identified three high-priority drill-ready targets at its Demoiselle and Lower Cape prospects in Canada, following an airborne electromagnetic survey. These targets show promising conductive trends associated with copper mineralization, and the company plans to commence drilling in early 2025. The findings are crucial as they align with ongoing exploration efforts to discover copper deposits.

