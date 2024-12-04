FMR Resources Unveils Promising Copper Targets

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FMR Resources Limited has identified three high-priority drill-ready targets at its Demoiselle and Lower Cape prospects in Canada, following an airborne electromagnetic survey. These targets show promising conductive trends associated with copper mineralization, and the company plans to commence drilling in early 2025. The findings are crucial as they align with ongoing exploration efforts to discover copper deposits.

For further insights into AU:FMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.