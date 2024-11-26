FMR Resources Unveils New Targets at Fairfield Project

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.
FMR Resources Limited has identified 18 new targets at its Fairfield Copper Project in Canada through hyperspectral and remote sensing analyses. These targets show strong correlations with existing copper deposits, enhancing the project’s exploration potential. The company is advancing fieldwork and anticipates launching its maiden drill program in early 2025.
