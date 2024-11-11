News & Insights

FMR Resources Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.

FMR Resources Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome could influence investor confidence and potentially impact the company’s stock performance on the ASX. The results highlight the company’s solid governance and strategic direction.

