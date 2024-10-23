News & Insights

Stocks

FMR Resources Reports High-Grade Copper Finds in Canada

October 23, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.

FMR Resources Limited has reported promising high-grade copper and silver assay results from its Fairfield Copper Project in Canada, with significant findings at the Tantramar, Demoiselle, and Lower Cape prospects. The airborne geophysics survey of the area is nearing completion, which will aid in identifying new drilling targets for early 2025. These developments highlight the potential of the Fairfield Copper Project within the Appalachian Copper-Gold Belt.

For further insights into AU:FMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.