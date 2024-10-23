FMR Resources Reports High-Grade Copper Finds in Canada

Applyflow Limited (AU:FMR) has released an update.

FMR Resources Limited has reported promising high-grade copper and silver assay results from its Fairfield Copper Project in Canada, with significant findings at the Tantramar, Demoiselle, and Lower Cape prospects. The airborne geophysics survey of the area is nearing completion, which will aid in identifying new drilling targets for early 2025. These developments highlight the potential of the Fairfield Copper Project within the Appalachian Copper-Gold Belt.

