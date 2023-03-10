Fmr Now Owns 15.00% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.90MM shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 1.10MM shares and 8.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 162.50% and an increase in total ownership of 6.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 280.60% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 280.60% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69.

The projected annual revenue for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longboard Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBPH is 0.03%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 7,357K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,118K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,511K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 988K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 810K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 767K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific GPCRs. Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

