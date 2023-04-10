Fmr Now Owns 13.18% of Evolent Health (EVH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.64MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 13.184% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2018 they reported 1.88MM shares and 2.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 679.36% and an increase in total ownership of 10.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is $48.96. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 55.43% from its latest reported closing price of $31.50.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is $1,695MM, an increase of 25.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.31%, a decrease of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 122,766K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDHT - Fidelity Digital Health ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 19.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 10.94% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 23.98% over the last quarter.

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 114K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 27.16% over the last quarter.

Ameliora Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

