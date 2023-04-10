Fmr Now Owns 11.42% of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.92MM shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX). This represents 11.418% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2020 they reported 2.19MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 399.58% and an increase in total ownership of 8.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viking Therapeutics is $27.64. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 65.72% from its latest reported closing price of $16.68.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 12.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKTX is 0.08%, an increase of 397.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.17% to 35,133K shares. The put/call ratio of VKTX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 135K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 42.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 492.95% over the last quarter.

Montag A & Associates holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 74.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 98.84% over the last quarter.

Quantum Private Wealth holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 99.64% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 88K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 194.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 303.63% over the last quarter.

Viking Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

