Fmr Now Owns 10.39% of Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH). This represents 10.387% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 7.32MM shares and 9.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.28% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.18. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.28% from its latest reported closing price of $87.00.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is $999MM, an increase of 52.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.33%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 52,772K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,617K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,508K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,446K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 40.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,272K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 8.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,248K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Celsius Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

