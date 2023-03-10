Fmr Now Owns 10.28% of Granite Construction (GVA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Granite Construction Inc. (GVA). This represents 10.278% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 3.90MM shares and 8.84% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.77% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Construction is $52.43. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.77% from its latest reported closing price of $42.02.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Construction is $3,445MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Construction. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVA is 0.15%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 51,959K shares. The put/call ratio of GVA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,241K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,948K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 29.93% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,379K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 33.07% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,433K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing a decrease of 32.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 8.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,317K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Granite Construction Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability.

