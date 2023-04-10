Fmr Now Owns 10.25% of Laureate Education (LAUR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.10MM shares of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR). This represents 10.251% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 12.11MM shares and 7.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.93% and an increase in total ownership of 2.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Laureate Education is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.52% from its latest reported closing price of $11.29.

The projected annual revenue for Laureate Education is $1,371MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laureate Education. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAUR is 0.30%, an increase of 19.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 131,720K shares. The put/call ratio of LAUR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 138K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 20.91% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JPSE - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 17.85% over the last quarter.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 2,140K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 97.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 3,028.49% over the last quarter.

Laureate Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Laureate Education, Inc. understands the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, Laureate Education has remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. The Company is one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations® and it's the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

