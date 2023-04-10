Fmr Now Owns 10.25% of Chemours (CC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.26MM shares of Chemours Co (CC). This represents 10.252% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 11.83MM shares and 7.84% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.97% and an increase in total ownership of 2.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemours is $39.47. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.55% from its latest reported closing price of $28.49.

The projected annual revenue for Chemours is $6,784MM, a decrease of 0.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemours. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC is 0.18%, an increase of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 122,101K shares. The put/call ratio of CC is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JUST - Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Icon Advisers holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Securian Asset Management holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 14.77% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 719.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Chemours Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $28.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.01%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 12.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Chemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chemours Company is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Its flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

