Fmr Now Owns 10.12% of America's Car-Mart (CRMT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT). This represents 10.118% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 0.58MM shares and 9.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.31% and an increase in total ownership of 1.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for America's Car-Mart is $74.46. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $77.05.

The projected annual revenue for America's Car-Mart is $1,431MM, an increase of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in America's Car-Mart. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMT is 0.23%, an increase of 87.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.92% to 6,684K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMT is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 6K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 0.50% over the last quarter.

DISSX - BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 18.82% over the last quarter.

GMRAX - Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Americas Car Mart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

America's Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the 'Integrated Auto Sales and Finance' segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.

