Fmr Now Owns 10.10% of Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA). This represents 10.102% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.60MM shares and 9.57% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.97% Upside

As of March 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Therapeutics is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 89.97% from its latest reported closing price of $6.98.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 72.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMGA is 0.22%, an increase of 46.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 42,696K shares. The put/call ratio of OMGA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 25,902K shares representing 47.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 2,647K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,274K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,857K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,271K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 54.58% over the last quarter.

