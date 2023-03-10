Fmr Now Owns 10.02% of Prothena Corp (PRTA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.26MM shares of Prothena Corp plc (PRTA). This represents 10.015% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 3.95MM shares and 7.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.38% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.02% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prothena Corp is $85.78. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 71.02% from its latest reported closing price of $50.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prothena Corp is $43MM, a decrease of 20.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prothena Corp. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 13.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTA is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.04% to 52,781K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,584K shares representing 22.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,206K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,953K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 33.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 58.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,765K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 75.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 1,659K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Prothena Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau (PRX005), TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena’s wholly-owned programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and a portfolio of programs for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease including PRX012 that targets Aß (Amyloid beta).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.