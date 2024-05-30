FMR LLC Hits Major Stake in TGS ASA

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

FMR LLC has crossed a major shareholding threshold in TGS ASA, now holding 5% of shares and 4.92% of voting rights as of May 28, 2024. This change in ownership reflects a direct acquisition of 6,551,896 shares and 6,450,715 voting rights, marking a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure.

