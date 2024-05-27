FMR LLC Ends Substantial Holding in Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

FMR LLC and its entities, previously a substantial holder in Steadfast Group Limited, ceased this status on May 24, 2024, after a series of stock transactions involving both purchases and sales of voting securities. Their final transactions included selling significant shares at varied prices, marking the end of their substantial holding in the company. No new associations were formed or ceased in relation to the voting interests in the company during this period.

For further insights into AU:SDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.