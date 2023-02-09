Fmr Increases Position in XOMA (XOMA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of XOMA Corp (XOMA). This represents 10.887% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 1.16MM shares and 10.18% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.19% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.98% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for XOMA is $63.75. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 210.98% from its latest reported closing price of $20.50.

The projected annual revenue for XOMA is $15MM, a decrease of 64.10%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 46.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMA is 0.09%, an increase of 63.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 6,799K shares. The put/call ratio of XOMA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 3,611K shares representing 31.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 29.67% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 384K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 13.57% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 296K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 265K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 248K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 30.56% over the last quarter.

XOMA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA's pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company's royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding.

