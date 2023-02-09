Fmr Increases Position in Victoria's Secret & (VSCO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.12MM shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9.61MM shares and 10.84% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.21% and an increase in total ownership of 4.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.85% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret & is $48.96. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from its latest reported closing price of $42.63.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret & is $6,468MM, a decrease of 0.48%. The projected annual EPS is $4.93, a decrease of 1.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret &. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.15%, an increase of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 81,034K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 3.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 7,549K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,230K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923K shares, representing a decrease of 21.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 87.39% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,672K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares, representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 33.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,422K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 29.76% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,350K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret & Background Information

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

