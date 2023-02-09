Fmr Increases Position in Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of Viant Technology Inc. Class A (DSP). This represents 13.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.79MM shares and 13.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.23% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology Inc. is $6.55. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 35.23% from its latest reported closing price of $4.84.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology Inc. is $195MM, a decrease of 13.27%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology Inc.. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 11.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.02%, a decrease of 33.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.45% to 10,053K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 9.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,347K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,124K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 833K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 15.57% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 774K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 24.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 26.80% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 745K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Viant Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

